United Battery Metals Corp. Welcomes Aman Parmar to Board of Directors and Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:UBM)(OTC PINK:UBMCF)(FWB:0UL) ("UBM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Aman Parmar has joined its board of directors. In addition, the Company announces that it has completed its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement").

New Director

The Company wishes to welcome Aman Parmar to its board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Parmar's corporate experience includes over 12 years' working with both public and private companies in the resources, health care, manufacturing, cannabis and real estate sectors. He has extensive experience in the capital markets and has been involved in corporate restructuring and financing for both public and private companies. He obtained a Chartered Accountant designation in 2012 and holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Private Placement

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 6,028,505 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.35 per Common Share, raising total gross proceeds of $2,109,976.75.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital, general corporate purposes, and to have cash on hand to fund potential future asset acquisition opportunities.

The Company paid to arm's length, licensed securities dealers (the "Finders") cash commissions totalling $60,379.20 and issued an aggregate of 172,512 finder's warrants (the "Finders' Warrants") , whereby each Finder's Warrant is convertible into a Common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 until September 9, 2022. The cash commission is equal to 6% of a portion of the funds raised in the Private Placement and the number of Finder's Warrants is equal to 6% of the Common Shares purchased by certain investors.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance expiring January 10, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Completion of the Private Placement remains subject to the approval of the CSE.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Dehn"

Chief Executive Officer



"Faizaan Lalani"

Chief Financial Officer

