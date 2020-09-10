Technavio has been monitoring the modular instruments market and it is poised to grow by 708.36 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modular Instruments Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Astronics Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Elma Electronic AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG, Tektronix Inc., Teledyne LeCroy, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the communication sector in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities, the necessity for price-sensitive and multiple technology solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Modular Instruments Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Modular Instruments Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- PXI Platform
- VXI Platform
- AXIe Platform
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Modular Instruments Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our modular instruments market report covers the following areas:
- Modular Instruments Market size
- Modular Instruments Market trends
- Modular Instruments Market industry analysis
This study identifies expanding the aerospace and defense sector in developed economies as one of the prime reasons driving the modular instruments market growth during the next few years.
Modular Instruments Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the modular instruments market, including some of the vendors such as Astronics Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Elma Electronic AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG, Tektronix Inc., Teledyne LeCroy, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Modular Instruments Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Modular Instruments Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist modular instruments market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the modular instruments market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the modular instruments market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of modular instruments market vendors
