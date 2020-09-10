Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2020) - Green River Gold Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of a limited partnership named "Green River Gold Trading Limited Partnership" which was formed pursuant to the laws of the Province of British Columbia (the "Partnership").

The purpose of the Partnership is to acquire raw gold from placer miners and sell such raw gold to refineries and other customers at such times, in such amounts and on such terms as are deemed acceptable by the Partnership.

The Company will function as the General Partner of the Partnership holding a 0.1% interest therein and Perry Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is the initial Limited Partner.

The Company, as General Partner, in exchange for its management of the Partnership's business and affairs will receive a monthly fee of $5,000 per month in addition to payment of 1% of the gross revenues of the Partnership. The Company, as General Partner, will also have the opportunity, on an ad hoc basis, to provide backstop financing for gold purchases made by the Partnership. The terms of any such financing arrangement are anticipated to include an interest rate of 20% per annum, compounded annually, and would be fully secured by the gold purchased by the Partnership until such time as the loan is fully repaid and discharged.

The Partnership will operate out of a portion of the Company's newly-rented and well-secured facility at 3650 Highway 97 North on the north end of Quesnel, B.C. As of the date hereof, construction of the secure gold buying area is substantially complete.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. acquires and develops placer mining claims and mineral claims. The Company also distributes mining supplies and equipment from a retail facility in Quesnel, British Columbia.

The Company controls a 100% interest in the flagship Fontaine Gold Project. The Fontaine Gold Project includes 565 hectares of placer mining tenures as well as 8,937 hectares of mineral tenures. The Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville. The properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Gold Royalties Cariboo Gold Project (formerly Barkerville Gold Mines).

The Company also controls a 100% interest in the Little Swift Placer Gold Project, the Sovereign Placer Gold Project, the Willow River Placer Gold Project and the Swift River Placer Gold Project. The Company rents placer claims to placer golds miners for cash rent, in lieu of a royalty.

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Below is a current map of the Company's mining claims:





Map 1

To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/63545_7d31406c54608acf_002full.jpg

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little

President and Chief Executive Officer

780-993-2193

