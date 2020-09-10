Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Interim results - 6 months ended 30 June 2020

R&D Collaboration Strategy Gaining Traction

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines, announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS (including post period end)

· In March, an exploratory study was initiated with MTX110 by Columbia University in five patients with DIPG using an alternative convection enhanced delivery system. · In March, the Company announced a wide-ranging Strategic Review, updated in April to include a Formal Sale Process under the Takeover Code. The Formal Sale Process was subsequently terminated in July. · In March, the decision was taken to terminate further in-house development of the MTD201 programme with immediate effect although the asset remains available for licensing. All activities connected with MTD201 have been wound down expeditiously and the manufacturing facilities in Bilbao have been closed. Following the termination of in-house development of MTD201, the Company realigned its strategy towards exploiting its Q-Sphera technology more broadly. · In April, an exploratory study was initiated with MTX110 by the University of Texas, Houston in five patients with recurrent medulloblastoma. · In June, the Company signed a research collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd under which Midatech is deploying its in-house expertise and Q-Sphera drug delivery platform to medicines nominated by Dr Reddy's. · In July, the Company signed a collaboration with an unnamed European affiliate of a global pharmaceutical company, to establish the application of the Q-Sphera platform to new modalities in drug delivery.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (including post period end)

· Total revenue in H1 2020 was £0.17m (H1 2019: £0.45m). Total revenue represents income from R&D collaborations plus grant revenue. · Research and development costs increased by 15% to £3.99m (H1 2019: £3.46m) as a result of lower MTX110 development costs, redundancy costs of £0.88m and write-down of Spain assets of £0.55m, offset by a negative share-based payment charge of £0.35m. · Administrative expenses increased to £2.93m (H1 2019: £2.05m) and included £0.35m one-time costs associated with Spanish Government loans, £0.07m UK redundancy costs and a £0.51m increase in legal and professional fees. · Impairment of intangible assets of £11.59m (H1 2019: Nil) related to the termination of further in-house development of MTD201 and associated IPRD and goodwill. · Net cash used in operating activities (after changes in working capital) in H1 2020 was £7.09m, compared with £4.56m in H1 2019. · In May, in a concurrent Registered Direct Offering in the US and a Placing in the UK, the Company raised £4.26m before expenses through the sale of 15.76m ordinary shares at £0.27 per share and warrants exercisable for 16.55m ordinary shares at £0.34 per share. · In July, the Company raised an additional £5.75m before expenses in an oversubscribed UK Placing, including a Broker Option, through the sale of 21.3m ordinary shares at £0.27 per share with no warrants. · The cash balance at 30 June 2020 was £4.33m.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

