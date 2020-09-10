

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK), a provider of braking systems and other rail and commercial vehicle systems, reported Thursday that its first-half earnings before interest and tax declined 25.4 percent to 397.5 million euros from last year's 533.2 million euros. The EBIT margin stood at 13.0 percent, down 1.8 percentage points from prior year's 14.8 percent.



EBITDA was 535.5 million euros, down 20 percent from last year, due mainly to volume factors. At 17.5 percent, the EBITDA margin showed only a moderate decline from prior year's 18.6 percent.



Revenues declined 15.2 percent in the first half to 3.06 billion euros from 3.60 billion euros last year, impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Order intake fell 23.8 percent from last year to 2.73 billion euros, and order book was down 3.9 percent to 4.36 billion, as of June 30.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect operating EBITDA margin of 16.5 percent to 17.5 percent and revenues of 5.90 billion to 6.20 billion euros.



The prior year's operating margin was 18.8 percent and revenues were 6.94 billion.



