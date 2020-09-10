CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.09.2020;Das Instrument C011 LU0378449770 COMST.-NASDAQ-100 U.ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2020

The instrument C011 LU0378449770 COMST.-NASDAQ-100 U.ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de