

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd. (UKCM.L) announced that it has exchanged contracts for the sale of Great Lodge Retail Park in Tunbridge Wells to M7 Real Estate for £46.25 million less rent guarantee deductions.



The company noted that the sale price, after deductions, was at the June valuation and is a continuation of UKCM's strategy 'to reduce its retail exposure and secure additional capital to invest in sectors with strong underlying fundamentals.'



Will Fulton, Lead Manager of UKCM at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: 'This latest disposal aligns with our long-term strategy to reduce our exposure to the retail sector. Having completed our asset management programme with lettings to ALDI and Starbucks, we have been able to enhance its value and this sale now provides us with extra firepower to invest in attractive, income producing assets in sectors that are resilient to long term market trends.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

