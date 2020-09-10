

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported profit before tax of 109.1 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 27 June 2020 compared to 125.9 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 42.9 pence compared to 49.9 pence. The Group noted that the reduction in its full year profit reflects impact of Covid-19 and the store closure period.



Total revenue for the 52 weeks to 27 June 2020 fell by 3.9% to 1.06 billion pounds, with sales impacted by the store closure period during the final months of the year. Online sales performed particularly well, with growth of 50.5% for the full year. Total like for like sales declined 4.5%, for the full year period.



The Board has decided to retain cash in the business and not to recommend a final dividend. The Board currently expects, in the absence of any further material impact from Covid-19, it will declare an interim dividend in February 2021.



