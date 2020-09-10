

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British casino operator Rank Group Plc. (RNK.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 profit after taxation fell 66 percent to 9.4 million pounds from last year's 27.6 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share declined to 2.5 pence from 7.4 pence last year.



Underlying earnings per share were 7.0 pence, compared to 15.3 pence a year ago.



Net gaming revenue or NGR decreased 8 percent to 638.1 million pounds from 695.1 million pounds last year, impacted by closed venues during the Coronavirus pandemic.



Group underlying NGR fell 15 percent to 585.1 million pounds from prior year's 685.1 million pounds.



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent material impact on the business, the Board will not be proposing a final year dividend.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'We expect to rebuild our revenues through the year with an increase in footfall expected once social distancing and other supply constraints reduce and customer confidence returns. The pace at which revenues return will determine our ability to restore the dividend and invest in the transformation of Rank.'



