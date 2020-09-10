DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration of Trading 10-Sep-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth Market with effect from 07:30am 10/09/2020 following appointment of a Corporate Adviser. EARLY EQUITY PLC Ordinary Shares Symbol: EEQP ISIN: GB00B28PL749 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 83827 EQS News ID: 1129525 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2020 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)