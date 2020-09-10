

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax declined 28.2% to 145 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 2 August 2020 from 202 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.91 pence compared to 6.47 pence. Profit before tax and exceptionals was 148 million pounds compared to 198 million pounds. Earnings per share before exceptionals was 4.69 pence compared to 6.29 pence.



First half total revenue was down 1.1% to 8.73 billion pounds from 8.83 billion pounds, last year, significantly impacted by very low demand for fuel during and after lockdown. Fuel sales were down 37.4% to 1.19 billion pounds. Total revenue ex-fuel was up 8.8% to 7.55 billion pounds. Group LFL sales excluding fuel was up 8.7%.



The 2020/21 interim ordinary dividend is 2.04 pence per share, up 5.7%. The Group said its decision regarding the second half 2019/20 special dividend remains deferred.



