Technavio has been monitoring the paints and coatings market and it is poised to grow by USD 50.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The growing adoption of UV-curable coatings is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 5.29% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 50.53 bn.

3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co., are some of the major market participants.

The growth of the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the market.

The APAC region will contribute 52% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co., are some of the major market participants. The growth of the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.

Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Paints and Coatings Market is segmented as below:

Resin Type Acrylic Resins Epoxy Resins Alkyd Resins Polyurethane Resins Others

Technology Water-based Solvent-based Others

Application Architectural Industrial

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The paints and coatings market report covers the following areas:

Paints and Coatings Market Size

Paints and Coatings Market Trends

Paints and Coatings Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing adoption of UV-curable coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the paints and coatings market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist paints and coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paints and coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paints and coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paints and coatings market vendors

