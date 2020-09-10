DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK DEALING DATE: 09/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.4976 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 151904 CODE: CU1 ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 83839 EQS News ID: 1129681 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2020 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)