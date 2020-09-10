DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 09/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.1659 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9767541 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 83843 EQS News ID: 1129689 End of Announcement EQS News Service

