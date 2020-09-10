DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 09/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 219.8343 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11209479 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 83862 EQS News ID: 1129727 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 10, 2020 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)