AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 09/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.8902 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52251940 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 83878 EQS News ID: 1129759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 10, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)