Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Pre-Surgical Mapping Technology Covered in over 100 Scientific Articles

Press Release, Helsinki, 10 September 2020 at 11.00 am (EEST)

Nexstim Pre-Surgical Mapping Technology Covered in over 100 Scientific Articles

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that the number of scientific articles covering patients undergoing pre-operative mapping with Nexstim's NBS System prior to neurosurgery has exceeded 100.

Nexstim's NBS System with SmartFocus nTMS is the only FDA cleared nTMS system for non-invasive mapping of the motor and speech cortices of the brain. It has been the subject of intensive research since its early days and is now extensively covered in over 100 peer-reviewed articles on the treatment planning of both neurosurgery and radiotherapy.

Nexstim NBS System with SmartFocus TMS technology is used in diagnostics: For example, when a patient has a diagnosis of a brain tumour or other disorder, brain mapping can define how close the lesion resides in relation to vital functional areas of the brain - such as those responsible for speech production and limb movement. Brain maps from NBS can be invaluable when deciding the best treatment option for the patient.

Jarmo Laine, MD, VP of Medical Affairs at Nexstim commented: "Nexstim's NBS System with SmartFocus nTMS is best known for use prior to tumour surgery, but it is used also for planning epilepsy and arteriovenous malformation (AVM) surgery and radiotherapy. These applications are extensively reported in these publications from world-leading institutions covering the full range from initial proof of concept to large multi-center studies in hundreds of patients"

In addition to over 100 publications related to pre-operative mapping, there are also several publications involving applications, such as spinal pathologies, that are not yet clinically validated and approved for Nexstim NBS System.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: "We are committed to offering technology solutions solidly grounded in scientific and clinical research. Exceeding 100 publications only in the field of pre-operative mapping emphasises this commitment. We want to thank all of the research teams that have helped develop this technology and continue to help find new users for the NBS systems. The variety of topics in these scientific publications highlight that SmartFocus nTMS can be invaluable also when planning other brain surgeries than only those related to tumours."

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



