

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation slowed slightly in August, after accelerating in previous two months, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year following a 2.8 percent climb in July.



Food prices increased 5.45 percent and prices of non-food goods edged up 0.75 percent. Service costs grew 2.97 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI was largely unchanged in August.



Annual inflation based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices was steady at 2.5 percent in August.



