Crimson Co is delighted to announce its rebrand to Argon Co following the successful merger with Argon Consulting in April 2018.

The merger created a leading global management consultancy specialising in operations strategy and transformation. The common brand name reinforces that it is one company with the same standards, approach to client care and passion for making a real difference.

Today, all global Crimson Co offices will rebrand to Argon Co, including offices in London, Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Melbourne, Mumbai and Singapore.

"This is an exciting milestone for the business. Founded on a common vision, consistent values and a client-focused philosophy, the merger was hugely successful. We work seamlessly as a Group and this final step in the creation of our new brand reinforces our position in the market, allowing us to invest in innovative new services and capabilities to support our clients even further," says Richard Powell, Managing Partner of Argon Co UK and co-founder of Crimson Co.

"Argon Co combines deep expertise and innovative thinking with common approaches and training of staff. We care about making a real difference for our clients while providing a great place to work, and we do this constantly across the world. The rebrand is the culmination of the work gone into successfully integrating the two businesses, and we are all looking forward to the next stage of our exciting journey," says Crispin Mair, Partner of Argon Co UK and co-founder of Crimson Co.

"This is a brand which reflects the consistency of our values across the business and consolidates our strong position in the operations consultancy market. Uniting Argon Consulting and Crimson Co into one brand, Argon Co, brings together our best practice knowledge and reinforces our expanding global presence," adds Yvan Salamon, President of Argon Co.

Argon Co has ambitious plans and will be expanding its services to clients and opening more offices around the world. It aims to provide on-the-ground capability and in-market expertise from local consultants to support clients wherever needed.

About Argon Co

Argon Co is a global management consultancy that specialises in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans the supply chain, procurement, finance and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done.

Argon Co has offices in Paris, London, Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Melbourne, Mumbai and Singapore.

www.argonandco.com

