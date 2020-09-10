DJ Halfords Group PLC: Update on arrangements for the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Update on arrangements for the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting 10-Sep-2020 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 September 2020 Halfords Group plc (the "Company") Update on arrangements for the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting Following the publication of the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting on 3 August 2020, in respect of its 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Tuesday 15 September 2020 at 11:30 am, the Board of Directors ("Board") has been closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the UK Government's guidance on social distancing and public gatherings. The health and well-being of our colleagues, shareholders and the wider community in which the Company operates is of paramount importance to us. In light of the changing coronavirus situation and the proposed new UK Government restrictions on public gatherings, shareholders who may be considering attending the upcoming AGM in person are urged to consider carefully whether it is appropriate for them to do so given the current circumstances. We are, however, committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their rights to vote and ask questions at the upcoming AGM without the need to attend the meeting in person. We therefore strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy in advance, utilising one of the methods set out in the Notice of AGM, as this will ensure your votes are cast in accordance with your wishes without you, or any other person you appoint as proxy, needing to attend the AGM in person. Shareholders are also reminded that they are able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the AGM via email to the Company Secretary, Tim O'Gorman at tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk. Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to shareholders by email and answers to frequently asked questions will be published on the Company's website ahead of the meeting. We would also emphasise that in order to reduce the risk of aiding the spread of the virus, this year's AGM will adopt a more streamlined format and there will be no opportunity for mingling with the Directors either before or after the meeting, nor will refreshments of any kind be provided. In addition, please note that we will be following the UK Government's latest guidance and implementing social distancing measures at the meeting. In particular, admittance to the meeting will be restricted to shareholders only, unless a shareholder requires a carer to accompany them. There will also be no cloakroom facilities available, therefore we will require that any shareholders who do attend the meeting keep their coats and/or bags with them at all times and request that, if possible, they avoid bringing bags with them. In light of the potential for the coronavirus situation in the United Kingdom to change rapidly, shareholders should continue to monitor and act in accordance with guidance issued by the UK Government and relevant health authorities. In any event, persons who have been in contact with anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus or who have symptoms themselves are kindly requested by the Board not to attend the AGM in person, and we may need to adopt appropriate measures to exclude such persons from the meeting. You should also continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates in relation to the AGM arrangements that may need to be provided. We are grateful to you, our shareholders, for your understanding and continued support in these challenging and unprecedented times. ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 83829 EQS News ID: 1129583 End of Announcement EQS News Service

