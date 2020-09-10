Technavio has been monitoring the E-bike market and it is poised to grow by 8118.92 K units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing popularity of connected e-bikes is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 3.96% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 8118.92 K units.

Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH Co. KG, Giant Bicycle Inc., Klever Mobility GmbH, Riese Müller GmbH, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

The declining cost of Li-ion batteries is one of the major factors driving the market.

The APAC region will contribute 68% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH Co. KG, Giant Bicycle Inc., Klever Mobility GmbH, Riese Müller GmbH, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The declining cost of Li-ion batteries will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

E-bike market 2020-2024: Segmentation

E-bike market is segmented as below:

Type SLA Batteries Li-ion Batteries

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



E-bike market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The E-bike market report covers the following areas:

E-bike market Size

E-bike market Trends

E-bike market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of connected e-bikes as one of the prime reasons driving the E-bike market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

E-bike market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist E-bike market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the E-bike market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the E-bike market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of E-bike market vendors

