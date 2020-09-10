National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Peters & Co. Limited 2020 Energy Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa and Asia Pacific, today announced that the senior management team will participate virtually in the upcoming Peters & Co. Limited 2020 Energy Conference from Monday, September 14 through Thursday, September 17, 2020.

NESR senior management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference; and

On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Sherif Foda, Chairman and CEO of NESR, will be presenting at 9:50 AM CT.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services, such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

