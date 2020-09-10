Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.09.2020
Im Fokus der Medien! Großer Artikel bringt diesen Penny ins Visier der Anleger
PR Newswire
10.09.2020 | 11:10
CFD Trading Leader TradeMax Becomes TMGM With Rebrand Announcement

CFD Trading industry leader TradeMax spearheads global expansion efforts with a corporate name change.

SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFD Trading provider known as TradeMax is making a major identity shift as they announce the adoption of a new name: TMGM.

The new Trademax Global Markets (TMGM) logo

Since 2015, TradeMax has been shaping the future of the CFD Trading industry - leading the way in tech, innovation & superior service. With the platform now dominating the Chinese & Australian financial markets - with demand for its service internationally - the company has grown far beyond its origin as a Sydney based financial company.

This growing acquisition of global clients has made the company decide to embrace the International demand and go truly global. The new name is TMGM, an acronym for 'TradeMax Global Markets' - representative of the future expansion.

"The name doesn't change what we do", CEO Lee Yu comments, "The superior care we give to our clients won't change with the expansion. It means now we can offer our platform even wider than before, with personalized customer experience from our account managers to our clients always being our first priority."

TMGM has risen to industry-leading status in five short years. Powered by OneZero Financial Technology, the provider offers 3 Trading Platforms with low spreads & fast execution - making it the ideal trading environment for investors, scalpers and EA's. Users also gain access to over 15,000 products across 7 markets - and those are just some of the key advantages of TMGM.

TMGM has experienced major growth in the CFD Trading space. The provider has solidified its commitment to empowering investors with innovation, industry-leading technology and superior customer service with the rebrand.

The company has also expanded its team to include global members, so they can easily service customers in more languages. The new CMO, Angelo D'Alessio, is based in Sydney, Australia and is focused on implementing a global marketing strategy.

As the company works on entering new markets you can expect to hear the TMGM name much more often. "We welcome every investor that wants to start reaping the benefits of CFD Trading to trade with us", CEO Lee Yu states.

Please visit www.tmgm.com to explore the new website and learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251861/TMGM_Logo.jpg

