DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-Sep-2020 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Option under Renewi Sharesave Scheme, exercisable between 1 November 2023 and 30 April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 45,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 45,000 - Price GBPNIL e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialities Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Option under Renewi Sharesave Scheme, exercisable between 1 November 2023 and 30 April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 90,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 90,000 - Price GBPNIL e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83798 EQS News ID: 1129239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 10, 2020 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)