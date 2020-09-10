The Maples Group selects AQMetrics cloud-based technology platform regulatory reporting

The Maples Group has implemented AQMetrics cloud-based regulatory reporting technology platform to service its alternative investment fund managers and UCITS clients

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maples Group has adopted AQMetrics regulatory reporting platform to perform data aggregation, risk calculations and ongoing UCITS investment breach risk monitoring and reporting. In addition, the Maples Group has implemented the AQMetrics AIFMD, Form PF and CPO PQR reporting modules that form part of the AQMetrics risk and regulatory reporting platform.

The AQMetrics platform will supplement the Maples Group's existing technology solutions and extensive regulatory reporting expertise and in doing so will fulfil their UCITS investment breach monitoring alongside AIFMD, Form PF and CPO PQR regulatory reporting in one single cloud-based platform.



"The Maples Group has a proven track record in using leading edge, secure and robust technology solutions to underpin our holistic service offerings for our investment manager and institutional investor client base," said Tyler Kim, Global Head of Fund Services for the Maples Group. "We pride ourselves on an approach that is responsive to our clients' evolving needs and on offering solutions that supplement our in-house expertise and proprietary technology with best of breed vendor systems. We have been impressed with AQMetrics focus and commitment on regulatory reporting and are excited to partner with their team to further enhance our fund services and management company services to regulated investment vehicles."



Geraldine Gibson-Dautun, CEO, AQMetrics commented: "At AQMetrics we have seen firsthand what the cloud can do for business growth, and we want to offer the same benefits to our customers. This includes an innovative, secure, and robust cloud-based platform that truly supports our customers' success. We take on increased accountability for solving our customers' delivery challenges through software rather than people and in doing so we ultimately deliver a superior customer experience. We are confident that our work with the Maples Group will enable us to further fulfil this endeavor."



About the Maples Group

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

The Maples Group distinguishes itself with a client-focused approach, providing solutions tailored to their specific needs. Its global network of industry professionals are strategically located in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East to ensure that clients gain immediate access to expert advice and bespoke support within convenient time zones. For more information, please visit: www.maples.com.

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics, is a leading global platform for risk and regulatory solutions and has most recently won the "Best RegTech Solution" category at the 2020 HFM European Services Technology Awards. The award follows the firm's win in the 'Best Regulatory Reporting Solution' category at the HFM European Technology Awards last year and underlines the company's continued fast growth and success.

Launched in 2012, AQMetrics proprietary cloud-based technology platform offers effective, efficient and scalable risk and compliance solutions covering AIFMD, MiFID II, Form PF, CPO-PQR, UCITS, VaR and Liquidity Stress Tests. For more information, please visit: www.aqmetrics.com.

