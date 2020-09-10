Ericsson to support Telefónica Spain 5G launch

- 5G roll-out is underway with Telefónica Spain targeting 75 percent population coverage by the end of 2020 including the major cities of Madrid and Barcelona

- Thousands of Ericsson sites expected to be activated before end of 2020

- Ericsson Spectrum Sharing will enable Telefónica Spain to simultaneously share 5G and 4G spectrum, for a quick and efficient 5G network roll-out

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefónica is to launch 5G services in Spain in partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) using midband 5G TDD (3.5GHz) and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing on 4G/5G FDD (1800-2100MHz) frequencies.

Ericsson field professionals, along with Telefónica, have been working to ensure that 5G base station sites across the network will be fully operational when Telefónica Spain makes the service available for its subscribers. Thousands of Ericsson sites are expected to be activated before the end of 2020. Telefonica Spain is targeting 5G coverage for 75 percent of the population by the end of the year.

Ericsson is providing new 3.5Ghz radio equipment and software upgrades to 5G-ready Ericsson radios in Telefónica's network. With Ericsson Radio System products already deployed in parts of Telefónica Spain's network, fast, flexible, and cost-efficient 5G activation is made easier.

Joaquín Mata, CTO, Telefónica Spain, says: "The launch of our 5G network constitutes a leap forward towards the hyper connectivity that will change the future of Spain. We are very pleased with the collaboration with Ericsson to build one of the best 5G networks in Europe."

Arun Bansal, President of Ericsson Europe and Latin America, says: "With our leading technology, Telefónica will offer its customers 5G faster and support them to reach 75 percent coverage of the population by the end of the year. With our swift 5G roll-out, Spain is ready for the next digital revolution and Ericsson is proud to be powering it together with Telefónica."

Related links:

Learn more about Ericsson 5G

Ericsson Spectrum Sharing

Ericsson Radio System

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-to-support-telefonica-spain-5g-launch,c3192369

The following files are available for download: