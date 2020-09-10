The update refers to new ISIN-code Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Readly International AB, company registration number 556912-9553, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Readly International AB, applies for admission to trading of its common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be September 17, 2020. The company has 10,879,700 preference shares and 18,234,630 common shares as per today's date. Short Name: READ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of common shares to be listed1: 36,741,448 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0014855292 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book id: 203369 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 17, up and including September 18, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 24-25 the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 1See prospectus pages 96-97, Sw version