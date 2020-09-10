NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 09 September 2020 were:

129.67c Capital only USD (cents)

99.75p Capital only Sterling (pence)

131.74c Including current year income USD (cents)

101.35p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 77,389 ordinary shares on 9th September 2020, the Company has 241,405,412 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 417,389 which are held in treasury