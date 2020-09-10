NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 9 September 2020 were:

163.66p Capital only

164.03p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 5,000 ordinary shares on 9th September 2020, the Company has 80,484,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,877,261 which are held in treasury.