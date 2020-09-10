Anzeige
10.09.2020 | 12:46
All Star Minerals Plc - Corporate Update

All Star Minerals Plc - Corporate Update

PR Newswire

London, September 10

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
("All Star" or "the Company")

Corporate Update

The Board of All Star provides the following corporate update:

Since the beginning of the year the Board has been actively reviewing a number of potential opportunities.

During the year, the Company has settled outstanding loan notes and raised £280,000 through the issue of new shares, thereby significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet.

In addition to the capital raisings, the Company confirmed the appointments of Ian Harebottle and Richard Lloyd as Directors of the Company.

The Company has commenced reviewing a number of potential investment opportunities in the mining sector, specifically within the gemstones sector in Africa, a sector in which the board has significant experience.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates to shareholders and the market in due course.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and has been arranged for release by Tomas Nugent, Chairman of the Company.

Enquiries:

All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent
Chairman
Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

