Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 09-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 255.35p

INCLUDING current year revenue 257.14p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 248.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue 250.03p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16