Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 9
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 09-September-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|255.35p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|257.14p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|248.24p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|250.03p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
