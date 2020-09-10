AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14th

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM) today announced that the company will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.

Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, is scheduled to present on Monday, September 14 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

