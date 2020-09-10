Global Cloud Xchange's (GCX Holdings Limited) management has scheduled a conference call to discuss the Q1 FY21 results with its equity and debt investors and lending institutions on Thursday, 17 September 2020, at 14:00 BST.

Carl Grivner, Chief Executive Officer, Anja Blumert, Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Fagan, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, will discuss the company's financial and operating results during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast live.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials by emailing investor@globalcloudxchange.com.

About GCX

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX Holdings Limited) offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout the Emerging Markets Corridor into Asia via the vast GCX subsea network (the world's largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005520/en/

Contacts:

Investor inquiries

Roger Proeis

investor@globalcloudxchange.com