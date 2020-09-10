The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on 2020-09-21. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000612012 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 30 m EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 4159 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-09-23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2032-02-12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 0,3 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2021-02-12; 2022-02-12; 2023-02-12; 2024-02-12; 2025-02-12; 2026-02-12; 2027-02-12; 2028-02-12; 2029-02-12; 2030-02-12; 2031-02-12; 2032-02-12. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB03032A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB03032A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com