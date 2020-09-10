

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said data from 20 studies across the company's oncology product portfolio will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress. The data include positive results from the phase 3 monarchE study of Verzenio (abemaciclib) in combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy for the treatment of high risk HR+, HER2- early breast cancer.



Lilly also will present findings on genomic testing, biomarkers and treatment patterns in early breast cancer as well as the use of Ki-67 testing and scoring in HR+, HER2- early breast cancer.



During ESMO, Lilly will feature data from the RELAY trial looking at outcomes by EGFR mutation type in previously untreated EGFR-mutated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients.



