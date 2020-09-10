

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation accelerated as expected in August, figures from Statistics Norway revealed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent in August from 1.3 percent in July. The rate came in line with expectations.



Core inflation also advanced in August, to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages advanced 3.7 percent and that of alcoholic beverages and tobacco gained 2.9 percent. Clothing and footwear prices rose only 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, housing and other utility costs dropped 4.1 percent.



Data showed that EU harmonized inflation increased to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent in July. At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.5 percent on month in August.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer prices continued to fall in August. Producer prices fell 12.1 percent annually following a 13.3 percent decrease in July. Prices have been falling since June 2019.



Driven by increasing energy goods prices, producer prices advanced 1.2 percent on month after staying flat in July.



