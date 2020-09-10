McBride has delivered a mixed FY20 performance, with a weaker H1 and a bounce back in H2 as a result of increased demand due to COVID-19. A strategy review has been undertaken, and the company will be reorganised into separately managed product divisions. Time will tell if this will successfully address McBride's long-term challenges, but the new CEO has a thorough knowledge of the business, and we await further details, which are due to be announced in February.

