

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While euro rose against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 125.58 against the yen, 1.0760 against the franc, 0.9123 against the pound and 1.1836 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de