Kandy Anand Joins Folium Biosciences Board of Directors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp-derived, non-psychoactive cannabinoid manufacturer Folium Biosciences welcomes Kandy Anand, former Chief Growth Officer at Molson Coors Brewing Company, to its Board of Directors.

"Advancing our company and the CBD industry as a whole requires a foundation of scientific excellence and impeccable quality upon which successful global scale can be built," explains Folium Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Kashif Shan. "Folium has an unshakable science and quality infrastructure in place, and we are now fortunate to be able to advance our commercialization efforts with guidance from some of the most respected consumer brand leaders in the world. We are thrilled to welcome Kandy to our Board of Directors. His experience driving international growth for Molson Coors, Coca-Cola and Unilever will be invaluable as Folium and the CBD industry make the transition to global consumer brand status."

"CBD and other non-psychoactive cannabinoids have enormous potential to improve the quality of life for millions of people by enhancing their health," says Anand. I evaluated quite a few CBD companies, and found Folium to be by far the best in terms of their innovation, their science-driven approach, the quality of their products, regulation compliance, and integrity. They have incredibly talented people across the organization - experts who are working passionately to provide customers with both the best products for their needs, as well as the highest quality and service. I am thrilled to be part of that team as a member of the board, and I look forward to helping to take Folium to the next level of professional management, scale, international expansion and product portfolio diversification."

After retiring from Molson Coors in 2019, Anand founded Igniting Business Growth. He serves on the Board of Directors at Wingstop, and previously served as a Director for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. He has also held senior executive positions with Coca-Cola and Unilever.

Folium Biosciences is a vertically integrated B2B producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp-derived, non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Built on the core tenets of quality, science, scale, and innovation, Folium Biosciences controls all aspects of the supply chain, from genetics and extraction to bulk and finished products. Folium's team of scientists, chemists, engineers, and other committed professionals delivers the world's highest-quality hemp-derived, non-psychoactive cannabinoids products through a proprietary process, resulting in a THC content of 0.0%.

