Cernostics and Deciphex Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop AI-Based Histology Diagnostics and Prognostics for Barrett's Esophagus

By combining Deciphex's unique digital pathology solutions with Cernostics tissue systems pathology approach, the partnership aims to generate novel predictive indicators using AI.

PITTSBURGH and DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cernostics, a privately-held company focused on delivering next-generation cancer diagnostics and prognostics, and Deciphex, a leader in the application of AI to histology applications, announced today that they have entered into a strategic collaboration to jointly evaluate the use of AI-driven image analysis tools and technology to improve upon early detection of cancer in patients with Barrett's esophagus. This collaboration combines technological resources of both companies and will apply these to one of the world's largest cohorts of Barrett's esophagus patients with clinical outcome data, including patients who progressed to esophageal cancer.

Barrett's esophagus, which affects more than three million Americans, occurs when chronic exposure to acid from the stomach causes the esophageal cell lining to deteriorate, creating an environment for cancer. Without treatment, Barrett's can lead to esophageal adenocarcinoma, the fastest-rising cancer in the U.S. The current approach to managing Barrett's is surveillance, involving regular endoscopic procedures with biopsies, monitoring for disease progression, and GERD-related drug therapy to control symptoms and prevent injury to the esophagus.

Cernostics previously developed and commercialized the TissueCypherBarrett's Esophagus Assay - the world's first precision medicine test that predicts risk of developing esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett's esophagus. Its patent-protected technology platform, TissueCypher, uniquely analyzes whole slide digital images with multiplexed fluorescence, providing greater information and accuracy than traditional subjective tissue diagnostics. TissueCypher provides actionable information to gastroenterologists, eliminating the uncertainty related to the management of Barrett's esophagus patients.

This strategic collaboration between Deciphex and Cernostics - in part - will investigate whether histology slides may contain hidden prognostic indicators not discernible by the human eye, that can be unlocked with AI based techniques. If successful, the companies have the option to integrate these novel indicators into a future generation of the TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus Assay or other commercial products.

Deciphex is a rapidly growing player in the Histology Artificial Intelligence space and has an interest in investigating the use of their AI solutions in the support of development of histology-based prognostics for a wide array of disease applications. Deciphex plans to use this project as an example for how this approach can be leveraged broadly to enhance patient care.

Dr. Donal O'Shea, CEO of Deciphex, says, "We are excited to work with a leading player in the cancer prognostics space to progress our vision of unlocking hidden information from biopsies to enhance patient care and improve patient outcomes. We believe that AI has the power to see beyond the human eye and release previously unappreciated, high value, data from the histology specimen."

Mike Hoerres, CEO of Cernostics, says, "We are witnessing unprecedented advances in AI-driven image analysis tools for pathology. We believe collaborating with Donal and his team at Deciphex is one of the best ways to accelerate and enhance product development for the benefit of patients, clinicians and the payer communities."

About Deciphex

Deciphex is an Irish-based software company focused on developing digital pathology-based solutions for clinical and research pathology. Our ambition is to deliver solutions that provide tangible productivity benefits to pathologists, eliminating low-level tasks so they can focus on the critical content. We believe that digital pathology combined with artificial intelligence will help make pathologists work more efficiently in the future, offering a solution to the pending challenges in supply/demand in pathology services. Deciphex plans to be at the forefront of this revolution with cleverly positioned solutions that deliver on the biggest problems facing pathology today.

About Cernostics

Cernostics, a leader in tissue-based diagnostic testing, provides diagnostic tests with deeper tissue insights, better patient outcomes and lower cost of care. Cernostics' mission is to quantify the tissue system complexity, providing physicians and patients with individualized, actionable information to improve outcomes and reduce the incidence and mortality of cancer. For a complete listing of Cernostics' published patents, visit www.cernostics.com/IP .

