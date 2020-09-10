OpSec Security Introduces Najaf Gillani, Chief Software Development Officer

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020, the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, would like to introduce Najaf Gillani as OpSec Security's Chief Software Development Officer.



Najaf Gillani has over 20 years of experience running Global Software Engineering teams working for eCommerce giants like eBay, Walmart, & technology disruptors like Openwave systems. Along with his strong professional experience, he has an entrepreneurial background and has a solid business acumen, which allowed him to start and run a few businesses successfully. Najaf started several innovation labs during his career to incubate new ideas and built many proofs of concepts to disrupt different markets.

"I'm extremely excited to be part of OpSec Security and honored to lead an amazing engineering organization which supports technology needs for our clients worldwide. OpSec Security is the market leader in providing Brand Protection both in the physical and the digital space - our unique product set and best-in-class technology platforms allow us to tackle the complex issues of counterfeiting, piracy, fraud, contract lifecycles for brand licensees and licensors, as well as tracking the lifecycle of the physical products. I am really proud of what we do here at OpSec."

Dr. Selva Selvaratnam, CEO OpSec Security said, "Najaf is an integral and important part of our talented engineering team and his contributions to the executive leadership team are but one example of the caliber of our dedicated associates and executive leaders, and reflect our ongoing commitment to take the company to the next level. I really believe that we have the proper foundation pieces in place and by enhancing our leadership team with talented leaders like Najaf we will continue to be the most innovative and customer-focused company in this industry."

About OpSec Security

For nearly forty years, brands, institutions, and governments around the world have relied on OpSec Security to ensure the integrity of goods and documents. In a world of rising fraud and black-market alternatives, we are the layer of truth that powers revenue-generating relationships. This is only possible through a unique combination of proven security experience, deep industry expertise, the market's broadest range of solutions, and a commitment to ongoing innovation. For more information please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec Security on LinkedIn , and Twitter .

