OpSec Security: OpSec Introduces David Haenel, Group General Counsel

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020, Inc. the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is pleased to announce that David Haenel has been appointed Group General Counsel.



David is a pioneer in the online brand protection and domain name industries. He held pivotal roles in companies that developed and led that industry for over 17 years. He joined MarkMonitor shortly after it was founded and remained until OpSec Security's acquisition in early January of 2020 (OpSec Security Introduces OpSec Online, January 3, 2020). David holds an LLM in International Intellectual Property Law from University of Edinburgh and a JD from the University of Idaho. David is licensed to practice in the states of Arizona, Washington and Idaho.

"OpSec Security is the leader in providing security for financial transactions and anti-counterfeiting activity, and I am eager to be a part of this effort. Online brand protection and financial security represent a dynamic space with many opportunities for growth in the future. I look forward to being part of the OpSec executive team and helping to drive innovation for our customers," said Haenel.

Selva Selvaratnam, CEO OpSec Security, said "Few in the legal field have greater experience and knowledge of online brand protection than David, and we are pleased to have him on our team. OpSec Security is changing the game for brand security with new innovations, and David will help ensure our inventions can be protected and implemented in the most effective way for the success of our customers in the financial, entertainment and luxury goods spaces."

About OpSec Security

