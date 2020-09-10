Truvalue Labs Selected by NN Investment Partners to Provide Objective, Real-Time ESG Data and Scoring to Complement Its Traditional Data Sources

"What sets Truvalue Labs apart is the dynamic, forward-looking information they provide."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Truvalue Labs, the pioneer in AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, has been selected by NN Investment Partners (NN IP), The Hague, Netherlands, to provide key inputs into the firm's proprietary ESG assessment process. NN IP is the stand-alone asset manager of NN Group, the biggest Dutch life insurance company and manages €285 billion assets.

"We have a systematic process, where we combine datasets that contain price-moving information, like P/E, growth or balance sheet factors," explains Jeff Meys, Portfolio Manager Automated Intelligence Investing, at NN IP. "Up until we started using Truvalue Labs' data, it was challenging for the team to include any ESG indicators in our quantitative investment processes, because we couldn't find any alpha source in any of the data from traditional data suppliers."

"Alpha alone isn't enough-the data needs to be uncorrelated with other factors. After testing Truvalue Labs' data, we chose two key indicators to use in our process. We use those scores across every industry, and they are a significant percentage of our overall company score. We've been positively surprised by the impact," Meys added.

Truvalue Labs' data is also a valuable input to NN IP's proprietary ESG composite score, a single number generated with input from multiple data sources. Truvalue Labs' data contributes an indication of how stakeholder issues and potential controversies may affect a company based on real-time information.

"NN IP is a leader in responsible investing and we are pleased that they have chosen our objective, real-time ESG data and scoring to complement the traditional data resources they currently leverage," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and co-founder, Truvalue Labs. "Our mission is to help firms leverage AI technology to gain new actionable insights as they continue to integrate ESG factors across all holdings and portfolios."

"What sets Truvalue Labs apart is the dynamic, forward-looking information they provide. Truvalue Labs gives us information that is material in terms of the issues we are looking at, both from a risk and opportunity angle," Meys concluded.

NN Investment Partners

NN Investment Partners (NN IP) is the asset management arm of NN Group, the Netherlands-based insurer, and spun off from ING Group in 2014 with operations in 15 countries. As at June 30, 2020, NN IP assets under management were €285bn ($320bn).

NN IP started integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into investment processes since 1990 and signed the UN-supported Principles of Responsible Investment in 2008. In 2017, the firm formed a dedicated responsible investing team to make ESG Integration and responsible investment practices an integral part of its Investment decision-making process.

Truvalue Labs

Truvalue Labs is the first company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover timely and material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information at scale. The company's mission is to deliver increased transparency to investment professionals by providing data and analytics that go beyond traditional fundamentals. The award-winning products, Truvalue Platform, Truvalue Data and Truvalue Cloud, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data at the speed of current events. Visit www.truvaluelabs.com to learn more about the SaaS and API products.

