

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation rose to a six-month high in August, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Consumer prices advanced 0.8 percent annually, following a 0.5 percent rise in July. Prices were expected to advance 0.9 percent in August. This was the highest rate since February, when prices gained 1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent, in line with expectations, but reversed a 0.2 percent rise in July.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate, or CPIF, advanced to 0.7 percent from 0.5 percent in July. On a monthly basis, the CPIF fell 0.1 percent.



Another report from the household consumption declined 3.7 percent in July from last year largely driven by transport and sales of motor vehicles.



Meanwhile, electricity, gas and heating provided the largest positive contribution to total consumption, which increased by 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, household consumption increased 3.0 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de