

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank maintained the main refi rate at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent. The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts after the decision. While euro rose against the against the greenback and the yen, it changed little against the pound and the franc.



The euro was trading at 125.70 against the yen, 1.0764 against the franc, 0.9131 against the pound and 1.1843 against the greenback around 7:50 am ET.



