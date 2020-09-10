CCi Voice Expands Regional Footprint with Tele-Verse Communications Acquisition

REDDING, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / CCi Voice, formerly LeBlanc Communications Group, Inc. and a leading telecommunications provider serving the Northeast region, today announced its acquisition of Long Island-based Tele-Verse Communications, Inc. The acquisition expands CCi Voice's footprint for providing on-site service in the New York metropolitan area and Southern New England, strengthens its product and service lineup and adds 15 professionals to its roster, some with over 35 years tenure serving local customers.

Headquartered in Redding, CT, CCi Voice will maintain the Holtsville, NY office and continue operations from both locations. The acquisition is part of the company's regional growth strategy and its focus on service-centered, cloud-based solutions for businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations.



Left to Right: CCi Voice CEO Michael LeBlanc, Vice President of Operations Owen Haave,

and Vice President of Marketing & Communications John Doyle

"My team and I have been searching for an organization whose principles and mission were in line with our high standards for customer service," said CCi Voice President and CEO Michael LeBlanc. "We found exactly what we were looking for in Tele-Verse Communications. This company and its talented staff are an ideal complement to our dedicated team. I am proud to continue the strong relationships forged by Tele-Verse founder Frank Paone, who is retiring after 40 years of service."

Tele-Verse has provided innovative telecommunications solutions to Long Island and the tri-state area since 1980, servicing businesses of all sizes across many industries. Tele-Verse offers connectivity tools, voice and computer cabling, business phone systems, virtualized unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions, cloud communication solutions, collaboration tools and WiFi networks, as well as security and video surveillance products.

"With more than four decades of industry expertise and a service-focused approach, we're committed to watching over our clients connectivity and business continuity," said LeBlanc. "Together with the Tele-Verse team of professionals, we will continue to bring our clients the best communications tools tailored to their individual needs."

CCi Voice designs platforms to streamline communications needs by connecting VoIP, video and audio conferencing, contact centers, video surveillance, and more. Unlike national VoIP phone services, the CCi Voice-hosted VoIP solution is locally based and locally supported. The company actively monitors its customers' systems, notifying them of any potential issues - often before the customer is even aware there was a problem with voice quality or Internet reliability. Staff is also available to travel on-site when needed to ensure clients understand and are able to use the service to better achieve their goals.

CCi Voice is headquartered at 38 High Ridge Road in Redding, CT with an additional office and warehouse at 730 Blue Point Road in Holtsville, NY. They can be reached at (203) 938-8400, 631-447-9000 or by visiting www.cci.tel. For the latest news and updates, follow @CCiVoice on Facebook, @CCi_Voice on Twitter and Instagram, and @ccivoice on LinkedIn.

About CCi Voice:

CCi Voice, formerly LeBlanc Communications Group, Inc., is a leading provider of telephone and computer network equipment, software and services in Southern New England, New York and New Jersey. For over four decades, CCi Voice has been the go-to company for thousands of businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations that need to install, maintain, or upgrade their critical communications infrastructure, voice and computer cabling, as well as security and video surveillance. A Sangoma Pinnacle Partner and Mitel Business Partner, the company works with top suppliers in the telephone, computer network and telecom carrier industries to provide both cloud-based and on-premise solutions with rapid, local, on-site response times and a service level agreement (SLA). For more information, visit www.cci.tel.

Press Contact:

Kelly Lee

Co-Communications

914-666-0066

klee@cocommunications.com

SOURCE: CCi Voice

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605480/CCi-Voice-Expands-Regional-Footprint-with-Tele-Verse-Communications-Acquisition