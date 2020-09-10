

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of August, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in August after climbing by 0.6 percent in July. Economists had expected prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices increased by 0.4 percent in August following a 0.5 percent advance in July. Core prices were also expected to tick up by 0.2 percent.



