Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Launch of Social Media Platforms and Enhanced Website

VANCOUVER, BC / BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / September 10, 2020 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced the launch of a number of social media platforms plus an update to its current website.

"We are very excited to be formally launching our social media sites on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, in hand with upgrades that have been implemented on our website to improve visitor interaction." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Interim CEO of Organto. "As our business continues to grow, our goal is to diversify our communications platforms to improve the flow of information between our partners, consumers and ourselves, all the while spreading the message about the importance of eating organic and healthy fruits and vegetables and our Company's role in making that happen." added Mr. Bromley.

Social Media Platforms

Organto has launched social media sites on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The Company will be constantly updating content with helpful information, articles, blogs, company updates and new product announcements through these social media sites. Users will have the ability to communicate directly with Organto, to share their thoughts and suggestions, as well as spread the message about Organto Foods and I AM Organic. Twitter and LinkedIn will utilize the Organto Foods Inc. handle while Facebook and Instagram will use Organto's registered trademark, I Am Organic.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/organto-foods-inc/

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/OrgantoFoods

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IAM-Organic-105357961115269

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamorganicofficial/

Website

Through the Company's website (www.organto.com), consumers, partners and investors will find useful information related to Organto's mission, brand, products, growers, and people. The website has recently been enhanced to improve access to information and ease of navigation. Users are encouraged to subscribe to the Organto information feed for up-to-date news about Organto's business, new product offerings, market developments, and more.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

604-634-0970

1-888-818-1364

info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders. Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and bulk distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using an asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health conscious consumer around the globe.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's objective to improve visitor interaction on the Company's website and social media platforms; Organto's objective to diversify communication platforms to improve the flow of information and spread the message about healthy eating and OGO's role in making that happen; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605490/Organto-Announces-Launch-of-Social-Media-Platforms-and-Enhanced-Website