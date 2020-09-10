Disrupt Media: Meet Natalia Villarejo - Missy from Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Natalia Villarejo is a full-fledged Puerto Rican. A woman who represents the splendor of Puerto Rican women and Latin Americans in general. A multi-talented woman who over time has learned to tap into and share her numerous professional projects with hundreds of women.

Beyond her physical beauty and charming personality, Missy (Natalia's nickname) has become an empowering voice, encouraging the personal development of her fans through the strengthening of emotional dimensions such as self-esteem and self-acceptance.

But how does Natalia carry out the hard work of empowering Puerto Rican women?

If you want to know more about the life and work of this fascinating Puerto Rican woman, join us in this interesting article. We'll touch on the most noteworthy aspects of Missy, her presence on social networks, her personal history and the projects she's developing at this very moment.





by mikalafotografa

Pole dancing, her great passion

Natalia has dedicated herself to breaking down false preconceptions supporting negative connotations of pole dancing, both in her home country and in Latin America overall. Through her years of experience as a dancer, Natalia has managed to raise awareness of the healing potential of this artistic discipline.

Pole dancing isn't only a demanding physical activity, which contributes to full-body exercise, maintaining an attractive personal image and strengthening self-esteem. A woman who can express herself through dancing is also a confident woman.

Natalia was the first certified pole dancing instructor in all of Puerto Rico; without a doubt, it's a hallmark of her capacity to constantly innovate and create. Today, Natalia has 10 years of experience as a pole dancing teacher with a unique perspective.

"... Beyond the benefit for our bodies, it also does wonders for self-acceptance and belonging to a community."

Natalia said in an interview about the transformative power of pole dancing.

Coaching, her voice to inspire

On an academic level, Natalia focused her studies on film and theater. In fact, she has been an actress on stage for 15 years. In her own words, acting is one of the activities she has most enjoyed and been passionate about since she was a child.

However, Natalia found her true intellectual passion in the study of Ontological Coaching. Missy has been trained as a motivational coach for years; first, to overcome her own limiting beliefs and then, to help other women like her raise their own voices, free themselves from insecurities and finally discover the passion that motivates them to give the best of themselves.

Maestra Mind - Missy's podcast

If there is one thing we should highlight about Natalia Villarejo's dedicated work, it's her passion for communication. Natalia is a firm believer that it's her responsibility to share with others the know-how she's gained through her work, introspection and more than a decade of experience.

Maestra Mind is her weekly podcast, a program that is particularly aimed at the female audience in Puerto Rico and other Latin American countries. In this thought-provoking program, Natalia addresses far-reaching topics that will help you shape a life full of purpose, align your thoughts with your actions and start creating a healthier routine, physically and emotionally.

This podcast is for you if:

You're a woman looking for a passion that motivates your life.

You feel that your goals aren't aligned with your life practices.

You feel you're full of limiting paradigms and beliefs.

You want to connect with creative energy to undertake new projects.

You're looking for motivational content.

How can I listen to Natalia's Maestra Mind podcast?

With your subscription, you'll find a new chapter of Maestra Mind every Wednesday. You can access the content through Spotify or iTunes.

Here are the respective links.

Listen to Natalia on her podcast via iTunes through this direct link.

If you're in Puerto Rico, you can also enjoy Missy's informational briefings on national radio. Every Wednesday at 12 noon, Natalia participates in the El Playlist program on Fidelity 95.7 FM.

Her short 5-minute participation is full of condensed information about healthy emotions, the transformation of perspectives and the breaking down of limiting beliefs in your daily life.

Natalia on Social media:

Natalia on Instagram

Natalia on Facebook

