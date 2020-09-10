Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: SBEV) ("the Company"), a company that specializes in the manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. CEO of the Company, Robert Nistico, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Nistico to confirm the Company's intention to uplist to the NASDAQ. "It's more than a rumor, it's our intention and in fact, we have actually already filed our S1 with the SEC," said Nistico, adding that the Company will be assigning an underwriter within the next few days and hopes to completed with the uplisting process within 60-90-120 days. "We do believe we are qualified."

Jolly then commented on the Company's acquisition of Copa Di Vino, and asked about their acquisition strategy moving forward. "Copa Di Vino is an outstanding strategic acquisition for us; it fits perfectly within our portfolio, and also comes with an extra layer of direct sales delivery (DSD) beer distributors," explained Nistico. "We're targeting a closing of that deal at the end of the month."

The conversation then turned to the importance of an experienced and dedicated management team. Nistico elaborated on his extensive experience in the beverage industry prior to joining Splash Beverage Group, which included becoming one of the founding employees and SVP & GM of Red Bull. "It was an incredible experience, and the relationships are really driving our early success at Splash," said Nistico.

Nistico then discussed the Company's international expansion strategy. "We're in the process of negotiating with 4 different countries right now, including two in Latin America, one in Asia, and one in Western Europe," shared Nistico. "We have two core values at Splash, we only deal with brands with either pre-existing brand awareness/traction, or pure innovation," said Nistico as he elaborated on the potential of brand awareness internationally, as well as the Company's innovative take on developing flavored tequila. "No one has done it very well yet for tequila, think about what flavors have done for rum, vodka, now brown spirits…tequila is next...That innovation piece will carry us into international markets."

Jolly then asked about the Company's investment potential moving forward. "We're other acquisitions, so we have two platforms for growth," said Nistico. "We'll expand our current portfolio organically, and also increase revenue through acquisition," he continued. "We're expecting very strong performance on our plan and vision over the next 24 to 36 months."

To close the interview, Nistico expressed his confidence in the Company's talented and dedicated team, which is only continuing to grow. "We've really positioned ourselves very well," said Nistico, before sharing the Company's recent launch of its B2B and B2C platforms. "We're really organized and set-up really well with tradition distribution and today's environment...We have the best people, best brands, and we're in the right categories and fully expect to add shareholder value well into the next 24 to 36 months and beyond."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

